RXP Services lowers guidance following deferred project, slower returns

By on
RXP Services lowers guidance following deferred project, slower returns

Digital consultancy RXP Services has lowered its earnings guidance for FY2020 due to under-performance in some of its business units.

The company released a trading update (pdf) to the ASX today that advised previous guidance of “double-digit” earnings growth will now be in line with the prior year’s growth. Earnings for the first half of FY2020 are expected to be around $6.7 million.

RXP’s Southern Region business, which covers Victoria and Tasmania, was hit by an unexpected deferral of a “significant government project” towards the end of the first half of FY2020. Another client meanwhile implemented an unexpected “10 day mandatory leave” initiative, which also impacted the segment.

The financial hit from each setback was around $550,000 and $600,000, respectively.

“It should be noted that the impacts outlined above are “one off” in nature, and while affecting the first half earnings, RXP does not see them as indicators of longer-term weakness for the Southern Region,” the update read.

RXP also said sales conversion rates in the region were also lower than expected, resulting in the hire of a new group executive, Jared Hill.

RXP’s Digital Marketing Services also under-performed during the period, delivering a $600,000 hit to FY2020 first half EBITDA. Sales conversion rates of the digital marketing services were also lower than expected, resulting in changes to the company's go-to-market approach.

“RXP has strategically invested in its digital marketing services capabilities including customer experience, human centred design, and general digital capabilities. While these investments position RXP for long term growth, the expected returns have been slower to materialise than forecast,” the update read.

“Despite the short term under performance, RXP remains committed to enhancing its capabilities in this rapidly evolving and growing segment.”

RXP expressed optimism for a strong second half, citing “significant” contract wins closed in December 2019 and January 2020 valued at more than $20 million on top of its existing pipeline.

The company’s Northern Region business (Sydney and Canberra) delivered results in line with expectations and was predicted to bring “double-digit growth” in FY2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
consulting jared hill rxp services

Most Read Articles

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage

AWS reveals rollback required to restore Sydney outage
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region
AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent

AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent
Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What's your top marketing tactic for 2020?
Long lunches with customers and prospects
Content marketing to drive website visits
Social media
More use of CRM
Word of mouth
Online ads
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?