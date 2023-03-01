S5 Technology recognised by Check Point Software

Managed server porivder S5 Technology Group has been awarded Top Regional Partner Australia for 2022, recognising the company's efforts as a cyber security integrator.

S5 Technology implemented multiple Check Point Total Protection enterprise agreements over the past two years, including the first in Australia.

This is a full-stack consumption-based solution for enterprises from Check Point, and it includes network ssecurity hardware, integrated endpoint, cloud and mobile protection, and zero-day vulnerability prevention.

Targeting the government, education and small to medium sized enterprise customers across Australia, the Port Macquarie and Cowra based S5 Technology was also recognised for the delivery of Check Point Quantum Lightspeed gateways, and the Horizon managed detection and response solution.

Check Point's head of channels in Australia and New Zealand, Leo Lynch lauded S5 Technology as an experienced skilled cyber security partner that has demonstrated its ability to stay ahead of emerging technologies.

S5 Technology was featured in CRN Australia's State of the MSP infrastructure report.