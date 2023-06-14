SA Gov signs 5-year WofG agreement with Salesforce

Salesforce has struck a five year whole of government (WofG) non-mandated agreement with the South Australian Government.

Under the arrangement, all SA Government departments and agencies now have a standardised method of accessing Salesforce products.

The new WofG agreement replaces an agreement signed in 2015 and continues close collaboration between the South Australian Government and Salesforce.

Salesforce is currently used by several government agencies, including SA Health, Department for Education, Department of Human Services and the SA Housing Authority.

Salesforce helped the SA Government launch two initiatives in 2022, including a Memorandum of Understanding to help the government and businesses in South Australia reach net zero emissions sooner.

The same year the SA Government, Salesforce and industry partners founded the Indo-Pacific Carbon Accounting Lab to explore the opportunity to collaborate on pilot projects in industries in which South Australia has a global competitive advantage.