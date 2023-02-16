SA government to spend $8 million on new mining regulation system

SA government to spend $8 million on new mining regulation system

The South Australian government will replace its manual application and business processes for mining and exploration with a fully digitised system, expected to be partly deliverd by next year.

The Mining and Exploration Regulation System (MERS) will be built with Microsoft's Dynamics 365 customer relationship management system.

Dynamics 365 running in Microsoft's Azure cloud will provide an automated process covering exploration, quarrying, mining licensing and lease impact assessment and management, as well as regulatory compliance and royalties management.

Enterprise technology provider DXC Technology was picked by the SA government's Department for Energy and Mining to deliver MERS.

MERS is part of an $8 million investment by the SA government, with the first phase of the project to go live in 2024, deliver the top 22 regulatory processes.

"This project is truly transformational for the mineral resource sector in our state," Alex Blood, the department's executive director for mineral resources, said.

"It will provide potential and existing explorers and miners with the confidence and the tools to make strategic decisions about investing in South Australia, building on our already robust mining sector."

"The State has global potential for copper, critical minerals and green magnetite,” Blood added. 

The investment in MERS comes after the goverrnment decided to lower IT spending over the next four years in the state budget, while trying to maintain a surprlus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

