SA Govt. reveals resellers, data centres in hosting services panel

The South Australian government has revealed the first 13 suppliers of its new managed platform services (MPS) panel.

The $301.5 million panel includes global SIs Datacom, Atos and Tata Consultancy Services; resellers Advent One, Blue Crystal Solutions, DWS and Iocane; and colocation providers DCI Data Centres and Your DC.

Also included in the panel, as reported by CRN sister publication iTnews, are 5G Network Operations, Data#3 and NTT Australia. Empired also announced last year that it was included, but have yet to be shown on any SA Govt tender site.

The panellists will support the SA Govt.’s hosting needs for the next three years and an option to extend to another three years. Up to 21 total companies are expected to join.

The panel was established as the state government announced plans to exit the hosting services business as part of a new IT strategy, relying more on external providers.

It also replaces two panels, the distributed computing support services (DCSS) agreement - which expired in July 2020, and the hosting service panel (HSP), which is set to expire in October 2021.

