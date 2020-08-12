SaaS experience management vendor Medallia appoints ANZ boss

SaaS experience management vendor Medallia has hired Heather Paterson as its new ANZ country manager.

Hired out of financial services software vendor Intralinks, Paterson was brought in to drive further growth in Australia and New Zealand.

Medallia’s Experience Cloud platform captures experience data from signal fields emitted by customers and employees.

Paterson would lead the company’s Australian team and her appointment marks the start of Medallia’s further investment into the Asia-Pacific region, including expansion into New Zealand.

Medallia APAC vice president and general manager Gavin Selkirk said, “Heather’s results-driven approach, ability to build and manage teams and strong background in financial services technology - an important and growing sector for us - means she’s ideally suited to run our business across Australia and New Zealand.”

“Australia was Medallia’s first office in the region and as it continues to grow, we look forward to building our New Zealand presence which Heather will play an integral role in building.”

Commenting on her new role, Paterson said, “Customer and employee experience management continues to gain traction across Australasia as organisations recognise its importance in their business strategy in ever-changing economic times.”

That makes it an exciting time to join Medallia and I look forward to working with the team to build on its strong foundations.”

