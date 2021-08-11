SADA, Intel pilot Google Cloud optimisation program

US reseller SADA is piloting a program with chipmaker Intel to help Google Cloud customers optimise their hybrid and multi-cloud workloads and compute spending.

The new cloud optimisation program is aimed at ensuring those organisations are using the right Intel technology in their Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environments to perform as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible, according to SADA, a US-based business and technology consultancy.

While SADA initially is offering the cloud optimisation program to its larger customers, it may eventually make it available to all customers, according to the company.

Currently, eligibility is based on customers meeting a level of annual spending on GCP and related Google Cloud services, using specific Intel hardware (N2, C2, M2, M1 or O2 instances) and running specific workloads such as smart analytics, data warehousing, infrastructure modernisation or application modernisation.

SADA vets and validates customers, making sure they have workloads that are going to benefit from the optimisation it’s offering, such as big Hadoop clusters or large NoSQL and relational database clusters.

Customers with more than $1 million in compute spend are those who’ll typically see a big enough performance impact to merit the time.

Intel did not respond to a request for comment.

In May, the semiconductor giant said it planned to introduce a new tool this year – the Intel Cloud Optimizer – to help partners optimise the performance and total cost of ownership of their workloads on cloud instances powered by its processors.

The tool is part of Intel’s efforts to defend its dominant position in the cloud infrastructure market against chipmaker AMD and other companies.

SADA is not using that tool, but its cloud optimisation program is part of that same Intel initiative.

The partnership stemmed from brainstorming sessions with Intel about its ability to give some of SADA’s larger customers the information, context and tuning control required to extract the maximum performance out of Intel’s most modern processor types.

Among the dozen SADA companies already taking part in the program is Lilt, a modern language service and technology provider based in San Francisco that’s building a machine learning system that’s dependent on compute performance.

“Customers are looking for better translation quality, and Lilt, powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors on Google Cloud, is able to delivery 2.5X better latency utilizing Intel optimization for TensorFlow and SADA professional services,” Thomas Zenkel, a research scientist at Lilt, said in a statement provided by SADA.

This article originally appeared at crn.com