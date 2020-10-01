Salesforce adapts software for vaccine distribution

By on
Salesforce adapts software for vaccine distribution

Salesforce.com on Wednesday said it has adapted some of its business software to help healthcare organizations and government entities distribute vaccines for the novel coronavirus once they become available.

The company said the offering, called Work.com for Vaccines, will help cities, states and health-care groups track vaccine inventory levels, create online appointment portals and track how patients fare after being vaccinated.

"All these vaccines have various levels of quality and efficacy. We all know that they're not all the same," Salesforce.com Chief Executive Marc Benioff told Reuters in an interview. "And so technology will be really critical in separating the wheat from the chaff in the vaccine."

Multiple companies and nations around the world are racing to develop a vaccine to provide some degree of immunity to the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. The chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline , the world's largest maker of vaccines, on Tuesday said she was optimistic the industry will be able to make vaccine widely available next year.

Salesforce.com's efforts build on tools rolled out in May aimed at modifying the company's business software to help governments make re-opening decisions based on public health data and carry out contact tracing and other tasks related to the pandemic.

In a press announcement, Salesforce said pricing will be "based upon the unique requirements of each public agency or private healthcare organization."

"We get the government the price they need," Benioff said. "We know a lot of people are under pressure, and we're going to do whatever we can to make sure that they get the technology at the right price that that's appropriate for them."

The timeline for a vaccine was a major focus of the U.S. presidential debate on Tuesday. Benioff said the company plans to work with "red states and blue states" and has previously worked with both California and Texas.

"Salesforce is not a Democrat or Republican. Salesforce is an American," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler and Aurora Ellis)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
coronavirus distribution salesforce vaccine

Most Read Articles

Deloitte &#8216;doubling down&#8217; on US$750M AWS business

Deloitte ‘doubling down’ on US$750M AWS business
The 11 hottest cyber security certifications in 2020

The 11 hottest cyber security certifications in 2020
VMware CEO&#8217;s biggest statements at VMworld 2020

VMware CEO’s biggest statements at VMworld 2020
Telstra suffers blow to Optus in federal court

Telstra suffers blow to Optus in federal court
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
TMLabs releases new ServiceNow application that integrates with LexisNexis
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
How young IT professionals can improve their sales acumen and performance
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
Data protection trends and why cloud management matter
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience

Poll

How will Microsoft brand the next perpetual release of Office?
Microsoft Office 2021
Microsoft Office One
Microsoft Office 2019 Version II
Microsoft Office: The Last Word
Microsoft Office Origins: Resurgence
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?