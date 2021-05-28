Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

By on
Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

Salesforce.com reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software following a pandemic-led shift to remote work.

The company's shares rose 3 percent in extended trading.

Online software providers are reaping the benefits as many companies are continuing with the option of remote work even as vaccination rates rise in some countries like the United States.

Salesforce agreed to buy Slack Technologies Inc in December to provide a unified platform for businesses to connect their employees, customers and partners with each other and the apps they use, intensifying its competition against Microsoft Corp, whose Teams software is Slack's biggest rival.

Salesforce reported total revenue of US$5.96 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of US$5.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to US$469 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from US$99 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
salesforce software

Partner Content

Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease

NBN subcontractors reach deal with NBN Co partner Lendlease
Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages

Dicker Data takes revenue hit amid global chip shortages
Aussie security spend to surpass $5b

Aussie security spend to surpass $5b
Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Sophos taps Ingram Micro to lead MSP push

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?