Salesforce, Kongo, MessageMedia among winners at Aircall APAC Partner Awards

Alex O'Farrell, Aircall.

Salesforce, Kongo, MessageMedia and Hubspot were crowned Aircall’s 2022 APAC Partner Awards winners yesterday evening in Sydney.  

The event at the Taronga Zoo function centre overlooking Sydney Harbour, was the second APAC awards for Aircall, which offers a cloud phone and communication platform for sales and support teams.

Since landing in Australia in 2020, Aircall, a French-born company has reached more than US$100 million in global annual recurring revenue. Its APAC headquarters are in Sydney and last year it opened a Singapore office.

Last night’s awards night provided a snapshot of the company’s cloud partner ecosystem. Kongo won the Channel Partner of the Year award, which recognised the channel partner that performed the most in terms of new revenue during 2022. 

Jobadder received the Technology Partner of the Year award, recognising the technology partner that performed the most in terms of new customers and expansion within its existing customer base in 2022 by building its integration on Aircall's public open API. 

Hubspot won the Integration Partner of the Year award, recognising a technology partner Aircall built an integration with that contributed the most in terms of new revenue and expansion within its existing customer base. Hubspot and Aircall integration enables users to “streamline call workflows and monitor customer interactions throughout the entire customer journey,” according to Aircall.

Salesforce won the Growth Partner of the Year Award for being the technology partner which delivered the highest year-on-year new revenue growth. 

MessageMedia took home the Innovation Partner of the Year Award, for the most innovative and creative approach to collaborating with Aircall to secure new business opportunities. 

In 2022, Aircall APAC partner revenue grew by 130 percent year-on-year, and the company saw 160 percent year-on-year growth in new APAC partners. 

“There’s still a strong potential for us to deepen our channel and partner networks in APAC and ANZ, and we have some initiatives and product updates in the pipeline that are designed for this,” said Frank Eagleton, Director, Partnerships & Channel APAC at Aircall.

