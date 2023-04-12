Salesforce names new channel chief

Salesforce has named Steve Corfield its new channel chief as current channel chief Tyler Prince prepares to depart later this month.

Prince, whose formal title is executive vice president of worldwide alliances and channels at San Francisco-based Salesforce, confirmed his departure in a post on his LinkedIn.

“After nearly a decade with Salesforce, I’ve decided it’s time for a change—I’ll be leaving the company later this month,” Prince said.

“It’s always hard to find the right moment to make a change, and this was a difficult choice because of the relationships I’ve built with colleagues and the amazing partners in our partner ecosystem.”

A Salesforce spokesperson confirmed Prince’s departure and Corfield’s new role in an email to CRN.

“We’re grateful to Tyler Prince for his many contributions to Salesforce and for driving significant growth in the Salesforce partner ecosystem,” the spokesperson said.

“We wish him the very best. Steve Corfield, EVP of Global Alliances, Channels, and Emerging Products, will now be leading our ecosystem and partner teams, and will focus on further accelerating growth through our partners.”

Corfield has served as Salesforce’s executive vice president of industry sales and CRO for global commerce since February 2021, according to his LinkedIn account. He is based in the U.K.

He has been with Salesforce for about eight years, starting in 2015 as senior area vice president and head of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Commerce Cloud.

CRN has reached out to Prince and Corfield for comment.

Salesforce Faces Changes

Prince’s departure comes amid major personnel and partner program changes at Salesforce.

Another Salesforce channel executive, former MuleSoft channel chief Dan McAllister, posted on his LinkedIn account to say that he is now senior vice president of alliances and channels at automation vendor Boomi.

Three months ago, Salesforce announced layoffs of about 7,000 employees.

The vendor has also had to work with activist investors seeking a larger profit margin from Salesforce.

Salesforce also saw the departure of Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor this year, who has started an artificial intelligence company with a former Google executive.

Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield also left Salesforce this year.

Salesforce purchased Slack in 2021 for about US$28 billion.

About five months ago, former Tableau channel chief Julie Bennani departed the company and Salesforce announced a combined partner program with Tableau and MuleSoft.

The nascent partner program of Salesforce subsidiary Slack was combined with Salesforce’s in March 2022, with Slack channel chief Richard Hasslacher reporting to Prince.

Hasslacher’s LinkedIn account still lists his title as vice president of global alliances and channels at Salesforce subsidiary Slack.

CRN has reached out to Hasslacher and Slack for comment.