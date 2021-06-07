Salesforce partner Carnac Group opens Melbourne office

By on
Australian Salesforce consulting partner Carnac Group is expanding its presence in Victoria with a new office in Melbourne. 

The new premise at 90 Collins Street in Melbourne’s CBD adds to the company’s offices in Sydney and Brisbane, as it aims to grow its customer base across Australia and New Zealand.

The company says it is set to offer Salesforce solutions to Victorian businesses across the property, construction and manufacturing industries. 

“We’ve worked hard with our Victorian customers remotely through COVID lockdowns and border closures over the past year. But face-to-face, direct contact is irreplaceable when working together on projects,” said Carmac managing director Vincent Motte. 

“We’re thrilled to make this next commitment to the Victorian market.”

Marius Mrugal been appointed to lead the Melbourne practice. Mrugala previously spent eight years with the Resimax Group, a Melbourne land developer and residential home builder. 

He worked as the key architect on several large end-to-end Salesforce projects in multiple roles and industries. 

“Customers want consultants who can translate their commercial world into technical solutions,” Motte said. “Marius’ commercial background is highly relatable.”

Carmac’s revenue increased 68 percent over the past year and it was named Salesforce’s Asia Pacific Implementation Partner of the Year for 2020.

 

