Salesforce to debut Data and Marketing Clouds on Hyperforce locally next year

CRM vendor Salesforce has announced its Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud offerings will be available on Hyperforce to Australian customers next year.

Announced at the vendor’s World Tour Essentials Melbourne today, the offerings will be accessed by customers on the vendor's infrastructure architecture in January 2024.

Data Cloud allows customers to scale insights with AI and unify all customer data into a single profile, while Marketing Cloud helps marketers build relationships with their customers by delivering AI-powered personalised campaigns.

“We know for many customers, local data storage is a game-changer for their IT and marketing teams working in data-rich environments."

"We’ve listened to our customers, and are proud that we’re able to deliver Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud on Hyperforce for Australia,” Salesforce Australia country leader Frank Fillmann said.

“Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud on Hyperforce means our Australian customers will be able to accelerate their data and marketing strategies and scale their programs with unparalleled efficiency.”

Salesforce said having Data Cloud and Marketing Cloud on Hyperforce can help store data in-country; protect data through a Zero Trust framework and end-to-end encryption; and handle growing workloads more easily with scalable infrastructure.

The offerings are also backwards compatible, allowing customers to maintain custom apps and integrations built on Salesforce.

