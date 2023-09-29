Samsung Australia names new directors

By on
Samsung Australia names new directors

Samsung Electronics Australia has named Eric Chou as the director of Mobile Experience (MX) and Simon Howe as the director of Audio Visual.

As the head of MX, Chou will be responsible for the oversight of the division's local strategy and portfolio that spans smartphones, wearables, accessories and tablets.

Prior to taking over MX, Chou was Samsung Australia's head of direct to consumer, having joined the company in 2012.

Chou replaces the vice president of MX Garry McGregor who is leaving Samsung after almost ten years at the South Korean electronics giant.

Howe is also a Samsung veteran, coming onboard in 2013 as the head of product, TV and audio and most recently as the director of customer service.

As the director of Audio Visual, Howe will oversee local sales and product management activities.

Samsung Australia also appoinged Muneeb Ekhlaque as its head of customer service, and Sasha Botha as head of home appliance.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
mobility samsung training & development

Partner Content

Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17

The seven biggest new features in Apple iOS 17
What Cisco&#8217;s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring

What Cisco’s $43.7 billion Splunk buy will bring
Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?