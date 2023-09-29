Samsung Australia names new directors

Samsung Electronics Australia has named Eric Chou as the director of Mobile Experience (MX) and Simon Howe as the director of Audio Visual.

As the head of MX, Chou will be responsible for the oversight of the division's local strategy and portfolio that spans smartphones, wearables, accessories and tablets.

Prior to taking over MX, Chou was Samsung Australia's head of direct to consumer, having joined the company in 2012.

Chou replaces the vice president of MX Garry McGregor who is leaving Samsung after almost ten years at the South Korean electronics giant.

Howe is also a Samsung veteran, coming onboard in 2013 as the head of product, TV and audio and most recently as the director of customer service.

As the director of Audio Visual, Howe will oversee local sales and product management activities.

Samsung Australia also appoinged Muneeb Ekhlaque as its head of customer service, and Sasha Botha as head of home appliance.