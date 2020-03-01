Samsung closes mobile device plant after coronavirus case

By on
Samsung closes mobile device plant after coronavirus case

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics shut one of its mobile device factories in South Korea after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a company official.

The factory in Gumi, close to Daegu where most of the South Korean virus cases have been confirmed, was temporarily closed last month after an earlier case was discovered.

The floor where the infected employee worked will reopen on Tuesday afternoon, Yonhap said.

Samsung did not have immediate comment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)

