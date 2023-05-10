Samsung Galaxy A Series Enterprise Edition available in Australia

Samsung has launched the Enterprise Edition range for its Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G and A14 4G smartphones, targeting business users across Australia.

Samsung Electronics Australia is offering enhanced security, tools, applications, and support needed for businesses at an affordable price range.

In March, Samsung launched the Enterprise Edition of its new Galaxy S23 smartphone in Australia, and is now launching it across its Galaxy A Series.

The Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G and A14 4G all offer enterprise-focused features, including fast file sharing with enhanced security, easy management of multiple SIMs with secured authentication, and 25W fast charging (15W fast charging on the Galaxy A14 4G).

The phones have up to two full days of battery life

The Galaxy A series Enterprise Edition also come equipped with a one-year subscription to Samsung's Knox Suite, which is its built-in security platform designed to provide multi-layered protection against malware, hacking, and other cyber threats.

The A Series display and cameras have also been enhanced.

The A series devices feature immersive Super AMOLED displays, and the 6.4-inch Galaxy A54 5G and 6.6-inch Galaxy A34 5G were both upgraded for improved outdoor visibility.

Samsung said this enhanced vision booster and 120Hz refresh rate would complement users who work on the go, moving between varying lighting conditions.

The A54 5G features increased camera pixel size, improving image capture in bright and low light conditions. Its 32MP front camera, 50MP rear camera, and video digital image stabilisation can reduce shakiness and blur, meaning an enhanced experience in video calls.

There is also a two-year availability assurance post-launch allows businesses’ IT teams to test, use and maintain consistency across teams.

"At Samsung, we understand the unique needs of different businesses, and the Enterprise Editions of the Galaxy A series range demonstrate our commitment to providing them with the tools they need to succeed," Samsung Electronics Australia vice president, mobile experience division, Garry McGregor said.

"These devices are designed to deliver a user-friendly experience, enabling businesses to enhance workplace productivity through powerful performance, advanced Knox security solutions, two-year product life-cycle assurances, and world class system support at an accessible price point.”

The A54 and A34 devices are also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to provide seamless connectivity between devices.

These users are also able to receive a 6 month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic, receiving 100GB of cloud storage and the ability to back up photos to OneDrive.

The Enterprise Editions of the Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A14 4G devices are available via Telstra, Optus, and IT distributors Dicker Data, Synnex, Ingram Micro and World’s Best Technology who have a network of IT Resellers which include CompNow, JB Hi Fi Commercial and RTV Computers.