Samsung Galaxy S23 Enterprise Edition available in Australia
Samsung has launched the Enterprise Edition of its new Galaxy S23 smartphone, targeting business users and remote workers in Australia.

Two models are available: the top of the range Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S23 Base.

They have identical hardware specifications to the retail models, but come with enterprise-oriented features in the devices such as the Samsung DeX which lets users connect the smartphones to a monitor and a keyboard, for a desktop like experience.

Also, the Enterprise Edition S23 devices come with a one-year subscription to Samsung's Knox Suite.

Knox is a built-in security platform with multi-layered protection against malware, hacking and other cyber threats, Samsung said.

End-to-end mobile device management (MDM) tools are also available for the smartphones which will receive critical Android operating system updates and security patches for up to five years.

The devices are available through telcos, distributors and their resellers a Samsung spokesperson told CRN Australia.

“S23 Enterprise Edition can be purchased via Telstra, Optus and IT distributors Dicker Data and Synnex who have a network of IT resellers which include CompNow, JB Hi-Fi Commercial and RTV Computers,” the spokesperson said.

A two-year availability assurance post-launch is included, allowing organisations' IT teams to test, use and maintain consistency across teams, Samsung said.

