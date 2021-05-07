Samsung launches enterprise mobile device management service in Australia

Samsung has launched its enterprise mobile device management service, Galaxy Enterprise Edition, to Australia.

The service is a scalable mobile device management solution for enterprise customers, helping them better manage Samsung device fleets across their operations, as well as support enhanced performance and security when operating in a range of environments.

Galaxy Enterprise Edition will initially be made available on Galaxy A32 and XCover 5 devices with future updates to support more Samsung Galaxy devices.

Also included in the service are customisable hardware solutions, software, and end-to-end security management protocols with Samsung’s security service Knox, with Samsung DeX as the foundation. DeX allows flagship Samsung smartphones to extend their device into a desktop-like experience by connecting a keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Samsung said Galaxy Enterprise Edition will make it easier for enterprises to configure, update, deploy and run mobile technology across organisations at scale, helping businesses manage large, disparate workforces or teams working from home and remotely.

The launch also comes after the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) approved a range of new Samsung Galaxy devices for use by Australian government departments and Critical Infrastructure agencies in “Sensitive” and “Protected” deployments, including the Galaxy S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, Note20 and Note20 5G.

“In the past 18 months, the Australian economy has experienced historic challenges in relation to the way work and operate. The change in conditions we have all faced have forced many enterprises to continually assess how they can deliver greater productivity with mobile devices,” Samsung Australia head of enterprise and government mobile Danny Mandrides said.

“Our commitment continues to revolve around ensuring that we support our customers in facing these challenges with the best possible mobility solutions. This focus is the fundamental reason for why we are investing in deploying our very best hardware and solutions in Australia.”

“Through our extensive suite of business-ready devices and tools, we’re helping businesses in industries like government, retail, mining, and construction solve difficult business challenges and operate at the forefront of their sectors. Device convergence has become critical for organisations, and we’re innovating at pace to ensure our devices are a one-stop-shop for solving multiple business needs.”