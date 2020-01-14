Samsung launches rugged business-focused smartphone

Samsung is expanding its portfolio of mobile devices primed for business usage with the launch of the Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone.

The device includes business-friendly features such as a rugged design, strong battery life and compatibility with partner solutions.

The XCover Pro also stands out by including the new walkie talkie feature of Microsoft Teams, featuring programmable keys enabling the push-to-talk capabilities.

Citing a "deep history" of collaboration between Microsoft and Samsung, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a news release that the combination of Teams and the Galaxy XCover Pro "builds on this partnership and will provide firstline workers everywhere with the technology they need to be more collaborative, productive and secure."

The smartphone offers a sizable 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution and the ability to use the device with gloves, similar to Samsung's business-focused Galaxy Tab Active tablets.

The Galaxy XCover Pro is ruggedised for usage on the go and in the field with IP68 water and dust resistance, along with drop protection (up to about about 5 feet) and military-standard protection against conditions such as high humidity and altitude.

The device can also be easily charged in a dock (without the need for cables) thanks to the include of support for pogo pin charging. The phone includes a 4050 mAh battery that should offer more than a day's worth of usage, Samsung said, and the battery can also be replaced with a spare if necessary.

In terms of partner solutions, Samsung touted that the XCover Pro is compatible with solutions for managing inventory, processing payments and barcode scanning--crucial capabilities for many industries.

Samsung's Galaxy XCover Pro will be available in the US during the first half of the year with a price of US$499.99. The vendor has yet to announce local pricing.

This article originally appeared at crn.com