Samsung launches 'Samsung One' partner program in Australia

Samsung Electronics Australia has launched its flagship partner program, Samsung One, focusing on its business-to-business offerings for its enterprise and government customers.

The program covers solutions and products such as Samsung Knox security, mobility services, smartphones, tablets and wearables.

Samsung One will also provide marketing toolkits, sales enablement assets, product information, news and commercial incentives through an online platform and a training program, and the vendor said it plans to add a rewards program in the future.

The program has four tiers of certification —Registered, Authorised, Advanced and Elite— with different levels of commercial, marketing and support tools and services, but Samsung said all its partners will receive access to training, sales engagement guides, marketing toolkits, and deal registration.

This includes a dashboard providing partners with sales data, analysis and engagement and a series of business-to-business-specific training modules on Samsung’s mobility products and solutions, designed for the development of Samsung’s partners and their salespeople.

Samsung said the partners' program has incentives, including rewards for Samsung partners that meet certain targets.

“We are excited to bring Samsung One to Australia,” Samsung Electronics Australia’s head of enterprise and government, mobile experience division Danny Mandrides said.

“Partners have always been at the core of our company’s strategy and they are key in supporting us to drive our growth and achieve our business objectives.

“The program is designed to empower our partners with necessary tools to excel and help them to better serve their customers.

“Samsung One demonstrates our commitment to our Australian distributors and resellers and we will continue to invest in our partner strategy to maximise their potential and growth in the future.”

Samsung said Australia is the second country to launch the program locally, following the UK in November 2020.

Samsung One also comes with a ‘Champion Program’, which allows partners to nominate ‘champions’ within their business who receive additional training, engagement with Samsung and “access to the latest devices to drive advocacy and knowledge.”