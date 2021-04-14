Samsung launches telecommunications networks business in Australia

Global conglomerate Samsung Electronics has joined the Australian telecommunications space with the launch of Samsung Networks Business.

The launch comes following Samsung’s commercial wins for its 5G solutions used in some deployments of 5G networks by mobile operators in Canada, New Zealand, the United States and other markets.

Samsung Networks Business will launch as a network vendor, initially offering 5G millimetre-wave (mmWave) radio solutions like Compact Macro.

“The launch of Samsung Networks Business in Australia will open incredible opportunities for potential partners seeking to explore how the pinnacle of Samsung’s innovation in telecommunications can support the future of network connectivity in this country,” Samsung Australia vice president of mobile Garry McGregor said.

“This announcement comes at a critical moment for mobile operators and government agencies as they consider future opportunities in 5G mmWave technology.”

The company’s launch also aims to capitalise on ACMA’s upcoming auction for high-band 5G spectrums, specifically the 2.4GHz and 26GHz bands across 27 geographic regions across Australia.

“Samsung has invested in network innovation for more than a decade and is an established, trusted network technology provider in some of the most advanced markets in the world through multiple 4G and 5G deployments,” McGregor said.

“We look forward to sharing more news about our plans for the Australian market.”

Samsung said it has partnered with telcos from Canada, India, Japan, Korea, the United States and New Zealand. The company said it deployed 4G and 5G solutions for a “major” New Zealand-based telco.