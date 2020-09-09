Samsung, LG to stop supplying panels to Huawei due to US restrictions: Report

By on
Samsung, LG to stop supplying panels to Huawei due to US restrictions: Report

Samsung Electronics' display unit and LG Display are expected to stop supplying panels for premium smartphones to Huawei Technologies due to US restrictions, South Korean online media Chosun Biz reported on Wednesday.

Samsung Display, which counts Samsung Electronics and Apple as major customers for OLED display screens, declined comment.

LG Display said in a statement the US move would have a minimal impact on the company given its limited panel shipments to Huawei, adding it will continue to diversify its customer base.

The US further tightened restrictions on Huawei in August, banning suppliers from selling chips made using US technology to the Chinese telecom giant without a special license.

Samsung Display and LG Display decided to stop the supply to Huawei from when the restrictions take effect on September 15, as the ban includes chips needed to operate displays, and orders from Huawei do not take up a large portion of their business compared to customers like Apple, Chosun Biz reported, citing industry sources.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin. Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
finance hardware huawei

Most Read Articles

VMware COO Poonen &#8216;salutes&#8217; Nutanix&#8217;s Pandey

VMware COO Poonen ‘salutes’ Nutanix’s Pandey
What to do when you&#8217;re better than your vendor?

What to do when you’re better than your vendor?
Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings
Cohesity ANZ boss exits

Cohesity ANZ boss exits
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?