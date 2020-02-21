Samsung recruiting IT channel to display business

Samsung’s displays business is actively recruiting enterprise-tech-centric partners, in response to buyer demand for big screens deployed alongside collaboration tools, or data-driven signage.

Phil Gaut, Samsung Australa’s director of display and memory solutions yesterday told CRN around half of display sales in Europe are now driven by the IT channel, a change from past patterns that saw most deals done by AV specialist resellers.

The change is driven by the fact more and more big screen solutions touch on business applications, making displays something that come to CIOs’ attention. CIOs are sensitive to security, so want to work with service providers they already know and trust.

Gaut said he sees demand for IT-led display solutions in fields such as education – where wayfinding displays are becoming common – and across all business sectors as adoption of Zoom and Microsoft Teams drives demand for meeting room solutions.

Samsung’s recognised that multi-screen implementations aren’t a natural fit for the IT channel, so has cooked up four bundles comprising LED screens, mounts, cables and all the other bits needed for a complex installation. The bundles will be handled by distribution. The vendor is also hosting monthly installation training for partners.

The opportunity in displays can be substantial: Gaut suggested large LED installations can hit the million-dollar mark, while collaboration adoption also presents many opportunities. Selling monitors is another opportunity. Gaut said some corporates are tiring of running two 24-inch screens on the desktop and replacing with a single 34-inch display.

Others are investing in colossal 98-inch 8K meeting room displays, but turning them over after three to five years after depreciating the devices. Prices for such machines hover around $70,000, suggesting a decent margin opportunity.