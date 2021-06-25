Samsung taps Sydney-based PLUS ES to roll out 5G network

Samsung Electronics Australia has tapped Sydney-based telecommunications infrastructure provider PLUS ES to install Samsung 5G hardware to existing infrastructure and facilities.

PLUS ES will install Samsung’s 5G radios like its NR radio for mmWave spectrum, the 5G Compact Macro, to infrastructure like street lights or power poles, as well as PLUS ES’s existing electrical infrastructure.

Samsung will bank on PLUS ES’s expertise in this area to support the installation of Samsung’s 5G solutions and execute several trial sites in the coming months.

“Our collaboration with PLUS ES is a major step in the right direction as we continue deploying our mmWave technology in Australia and unlock the vast amount of potential that exists in 5G technology,” Samsung Electronics Australia vice president Garry McGregor said.

“PLUS ES has a considerable footprint in Australia and is a leading and respected infrastructure vendor. We are truly delighted to merge the power of our solutions.

“We are working hard with several local partners to continue deploying our mmWave technology at speed and scale, and our collaboration with PLUS ES is an example of the ground that we are making. It is a significant step in our mission to support the nation’s digital transformation with next generation network technology.”

PLUS ES executive general manager for emerging energy solutions Jason Clark said, “Samsung has achieved considerable traction in the international mmWave market. It’s a leading industry solutions provider and is arguably the next disruptor in the local market after its launch in Australia in April.”

“Samsung becomes a preferred partner of PLUS ES and, with its 5G mmWave solution – 5G Compact Macro – being AC powered, as well as its integrated antenna, radio and baseband unit, its simple deployment on existing power supplies and infrastructure mean we’re in a position to roll out quickly and at scale.”