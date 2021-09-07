Samsung to build US$17 billion chip plant in US

By on
Samsung to build US$17 billion chip plant in US

Samsung is set to build a US$17 billion chip plant in one of two locations in Texas, USA.

The city of Taylor, Texas - one of the locations under consideration - plans to offer extensive property tax breaks if it is chosen by the South Korean tech giant.

Taylor is competing with Austin, Texas to land the plant which is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs. Samsung has also said it is looking at other potential sites in Arizona and New York.

Other potential sites have yet to disclose planned tax breaks.

A proposed resolution posted on the city's website shows that for the land Samsung will use, it is set to be offered a grant equivalent to 92.5 percent of assessed property tax for 10 years, 90 percent for the following 10 years and then 85 percent in the 10 years after that.

Other measures include a 92.5 percent tax waiver on new property built on the site for 10 years and the repayment of development review costs.

The proposed resolution will be considered on Wednesday by the Taylor City Council and Williamson County Commissioners.

The Taylor site is located about 25 miles (40 kilometres) from Austin. It is about 1,187.5 acres (4.81 square kilometres) in size, much bigger than the Austin site. Samsung last year purchased more than 250 acres in Austin, which is in addition to 350 acres it owns that includes its sole U.S. chip factory.

If Samsung decides on Taylor, it plans to break ground by the first quarter of next year with production due to start by end-2024, a document previously filed with Texas state officials has said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chips hardware manufacturing processors samsung

Partner Content

Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades
JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth

JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11
Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?