Samsung to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions

By on
Samsung to merge mobile and consumer electronics divisions

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, as it focuses on growing its logic chip business.

The sweeping move is the latest sign of change at the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker after Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee was paroled in August from a bribery conviction.

The head of the visual display business, Han Jong-hee, was promoted to vice chairman and co-CEO and will lead the newly merged division spanning mobile and consumer electronics as well as continuing to lead the TV business.

Han has risen through the ranks in Samsung's visual display business, without experience in mobile.

Kyung Kye-hyun, CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, was named co-CEO of Samsung Electronics and will lead the chip and components division.

Samsung Group is focusing on areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics and biopharmaceuticals, and plans to invest 240 trillion won (A$292 billion) in these fields in the next three years.

Group flagship Samsung Electronics is aiming to overtake TSMC to become No. 1 in chip contract manufacturing by 2030 by investing about A$212 billion into logic chip businesses including foundries.

Late last month, Samsung chose Taylor, Texas as the site of a planned A$24 billion U.S. chip plant after months of deliberation, coinciding with Lee's first business trip to the United States in five years.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardware samsung

Partner Content

How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m
TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering

TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering
IBM acquires Melbourne-based SXiQ

IBM acquires Melbourne-based SXiQ
AWS overhauls partner program with new 'paths'

AWS overhauls partner program with new 'paths'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?