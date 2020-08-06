Samsung unveils Galaxy Z fold 2 as its next foldable phone

Samsung is continuing to expand its portfolio of foldable smartphones with a successor to its pricey Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which will offer improvements including a full-size cover display.

It’s the third foldable phone from Samsung, joining the original Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as part of its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual event, which also saw several other device launches including the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet.

Samsung did not release the full specs on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or say when it will be available.

However, one key upgrade for the device over the original Galaxy Fold will be the inclusion of a full-size display on the cover, Samsung said. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature a 6.2-inch cover display, compared to the 4.6-inch cover display on the Galaxy Fold, according to the company.

Additionally, when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will offer 7.6 inches of display space--up from 7.3 inches previously.

Samsung also said the body of the device is now thinner and more durable, the gap between the unfolded screens has been reduced on the Z Fold 2.

The hinge has been re-engineered from the original Galaxy Fold, so that it will be able to stand up at multiple angles like on the Galaxy Z Flip, the company said.

Samsung said pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will start on Sept. 1. The company did not release pricing or a shipping date for the device, saying further details will be released on the Sept. 1 date.

The company also noted that the device will be offered in two colours--Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

The original Galaxy Fold release in 2019 was postponed for five months to fix issues uncovered about the initial version of the device.

Samsung’s second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, launched in February and features a display that folds from top to bottom.

