Samsung unveils new foldable phones

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable smartphones this week, keeping prices around the same level three years in a row as it seeks to challenge Apple's dominance in the premium market.

The world's largest smartphone maker pioneered the segment in 2019, betting that it would appeal to consumers looking for a bigger screen to consume content, while its foldable displays keep the overall phone size compact.

Foldable phones remain a niche product category, carving out 5 per cent of the global premium smartphone market, although the sector has grown rapidly from just 0.3 per cent in 2019, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Samsung, a leader in the segment with 63 per cent market share in the first quarter, is looking to accelerate the growth trajectory with an aggressive pricing plan and faster rollout, industry analysts said.

The company on Wednesday priced its new clamshell Galaxy Z Flip5 at US$999.99, and the wide Galaxy Z Fold5 to start at US$1,799.99 in the United States, the same as the launch prices of the last two years' models.

It made the folded Flip5 thinner than last year's model by improving the hinge - and enlarged the cover screen to 3.4 inches (8.64 cm), adding more capacity for interactions and an improved ability to take a selfie with the top-line main camera.

Samsung's 7.6-inch screen Fold5, lighter and thinner than last year's model, offers a bigger vapour chamber for better heat management when gaming or multitasking and a 41 per cent thinner stylus.

Both models use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets.

The unveiling of the latest models comes weeks earlier than last year - seen by analysts as a bid to keep the limelight for longer before the next iPhone release.

"Competition with Apple's iPhone 15 series is inevitable. Consumers of foldable products are expanding from early adopters to general users, in particular... in China and Western Europe," said Jene Park, senior analyst at Counterpoint.

Because of advanced technology used for foldable displays and hinges, foldable phones are "significantly more expensive than general smartphones" to make, which can make price the biggest obstacle for a consumer, Park said.

In 2023, global foldable smartphone shipments are projected to reach 19 million units, up about 45 per cent from 13.1 million in 2022, according to Counterpoint.

Apple had a 75 per cent share of the premium smartphone market priced US$600 or above in 2022, versus Samsung's 16 per cent.

Samsung's new foldable phones will be available from Aug.ust11 in select markets.