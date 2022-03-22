SAP competitor Anaplan to go private in $10b acquisition

Fresh off its US$12 billion acquisition of security powerhouse Proofpoint, private equity giant Thoma Bravo is seeking to acquire enterprise cloud software standout Anaplan for US$10.7 billion with plans to take the company private.

San Francisco-based Anaplan competes against SAP and Oracle in the performance management space by offering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that let customers contextualise real-time performance and forecast future outcomes.

Anaplan Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni (pictured) said Thoma Bravo will help “build on the strength of our innovative platform and capitalise on the massive opportunity and incredible demand” the company is witnessing.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for Anaplan, our customers and our partner ecosystem,” said Calderoni in a statement. “We are confident that Thoma Bravo’s resources and insights will help us accelerate and scale our growth strategy.”

Thoma Bravo is expected to close on the deal during the first half of 2022.

Anaplan stock is soaring at 28 percent in pre-market trading Monday morning, currently at US$64.71 per share.

Thoma Bravo plans to acquire Anaplan for US$66.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately US$10.7 billion.

Thoma Bravo’s top priorities for Anaplan

The private equity firm said Anaplan is a clear leader in connected planning technology, solving critical business priorities for the world’s largest enterprises as they implement strategic and complex digital transformations.

Anaplan generated US$592 million in revenue for its recent fiscal year 2022, representing an increase of 31 percent year over year.

Thoma Bravo said it will use its experience supporting growing software franchises, as well as its financial and operational resources, to accelerate Anaplan’s strategy. Anaplan’s innovative platform, time to value and brand reputation will be top priorities.

Thoma Bravo said its goal is to help Anaplan attract and retain customers, employees and partners to continue leading the connected planning market segment. Founded in 2006, the cloud-based SaaS provider has more than 1,900 customers across the globe.

“Anaplan has built a tremendously successful business through product innovation and a rigorous approach to delivering value for their customers and partner ecosystem,” Tara Gadgil, a partner at Thoma Bravo, said in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with Anaplan’s talented and experienced team to continue delivering cloud-native SaaS solutions at scale.”

In August, Thoma Bravo acquired cybersecurity superstar Proofpoint for US$12.3 billion in cash.

