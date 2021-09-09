SAP Concur promotes Jonathan Beeby to lead ANZ

Jonathan Beeby (SAP Concur)

SAP Concur has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, tapping Jonathan Beeby who has been with the company since 2014.

Beeby began with the SAP’s travel, expense, and invoice management solutions subsidiary in 2014 as a regional enterprise sales executive and was promoted through various sales positions.

His focus will be on driving growth for the company in the region.

Prior to joining SAP Concur, Beeby worked as a BDM for Melbourne’s Markinson Business Solutions and was a managing director for a software company in the UK. He also spent a year as a Helicopter pilot and instructor. 

On his appointment, Beeby said, “Many large and small organisations alike have been doing it tough over the past couple of years. I look forward to working with businesses to help them find new ways to use IT automation to drive innovation and growth.

“We continue to refine SAP Concur’s travel, expense, and invoice management solutions to meet the current need for organisations to achieve greater cost and operational efficiency gains and to help businesses digitally transform and adapt to the new business landscape.”

On the rapid digital transformation that has occurred throughout the COVID-19 pandemic he added, “By necessity, organisations have become more agile and are now better able to respond to changing economic conditions. However, they need the right tools that provide both real-time visibility across the organisation and let the business quickly shift when the market takes a sharp turn.

“As we enter a new digitally-led era, I am looking forward to helping Australian and New Zealand organisations find even greater opportunities for innovation and sustainable business growth.”

