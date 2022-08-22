SAP honours Bourne Digital, DXC, Deloitte and PwC for customer wins

Enterprise software giant SAP has honoured its top customer wins across Australia and New Zealand, including some that involved local channel partners.

The vendor’s SAP Best Run Awards for ANZ celebrates the achievements of customers and partners across the region that are using the company’s products to turn insight into action, drive innovation and transform their businesses.

DXC Technology, along with customer Origin Energy, was awarded the Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise, while PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was awarded with the New South Wales Department of Customer Service the Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP – Business Process Transformation honour.

Deloitte secured the Best Run SAP Human Resources & People Management award with customer Ok Tedi Mining, while Melbourne’s Bourne Digital was named Best Run SAP Industry Disruptor, together with customer TasNetworks.

The winners were announced in Sydney in an event hosted by SAP ANZ managing director Damien Bueno and SAP ANZ head of industries Pete Andrew.

“The quality of nominations for the SAP Best Run Awards 2022 demonstrates the innovation and agility of our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand,” Bueno said.

“Each nomination has been exceptional, with entrants showcasing how implementing the right technology – in the right way with the right mindset – is helping some of ANZ’s biggest organisations achieve their current and future ambitions.”

The awards covered 12 categories, including Experience Management, Industry Disruptor, CRM & Customer Experience, HR and People Management and Network and Spend Management.

“Through these awards, we have seen technology’s powerful impact on business results, customer and employee experience, and local communities,” Bueno said.

“On behalf of everyone at SAP, I would like to extend our gratitude to our judges who volunteered their time to review the entries, and a big congratulations to this year’s winners. We look forward to working together in partnership to achieve more great outcomes in 2023.”

Last month, SAP revealed it lowered its 2022 profit outlook, citing charges related to the war in Ukraine. The company withdrew its Russian operations in April this year.