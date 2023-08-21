SAP honours customers and partners at 2023 ANZ awards

Fujitsu, Queensland Transport and Main Roads, and Fortescue Metals Group were among those recognised at the SAP Best Run Awards 2023.
The awards recognise the achievements of the top companies and partners in ANZ that use SAP products or technology.
Up to ten winners are selected across categories including intelligent ERP enterprise, customer experience, human experience management, data and analytics, digital supply chain, intelligent spend and business network among others.
Additionally, the SAP Chris O’Brien Award recognises organisations that have implemented SAP solutions to achieve sustainability goals, improve social impact and create shared value for stakeholders.
Fujitsu took home the SAP Chris O’Brien Award for its implementation of SAP Ariba, enabling the company to channel spend towards its First Nations suppliers, which has increased from $200,000 to over $4 million in the past few years.
A number of Australian partners also took home honours, including Sydney-based HCL Tech, Perth-based Ironfield, Brisbane-based DalRae Solutions and Melbourne-based Bourne Digital.
“The breadth and scale of this year’s award nominations is a testament to continued innovation among our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand,” said Damien Bueno, managing director, SAP ANZ.
“This year’s nominations demonstrate the critical role that technology has in helping our customers achieve their business goals and enable future growth by delivering meaningful business results, customer and employee experience and community impact."
“Thank you to those who reviewed the entries and congratulations to all of this year’s winners, we look forward to continuing to work together to drive continued growth in 2024.”
The winners of this year's Best Run Awards are:
SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise
- One New Zealand
SAP Customer Experience
- Device Technologies
SAP Intelligent Spend & Business Networks
- Queensland Transport and Main Roads
SAP Human Experience Management
- Graincorp
SAP Data & Analytics
- Ballance Agri-Nutrients
SAP Digital Supply Chain
- Fonterra with partners GoSCM and HCLTech
SAP Business Process Transformation
- Fortescue Metals Group with partner Ironfield
SAP Next Gen Innovator
- HomeMade with partner Bourne Digital
SAP Industry Disruptor
- CITIC Pacific Mining with partner DalRae Solutions
Fast Growth
- MyPathway