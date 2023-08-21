SAP honours customers and partners at 2023 ANZ awards

Fujitsu, Queensland Transport and Main Roads, and Fortescue Metals Group were among those recognised at the SAP Best Run Awards 2023.

The awards recognise the achievements of the top companies and partners in ANZ that use SAP products or technology.

Up to ten winners are selected across categories including intelligent ERP enterprise, customer experience, human experience management, data and analytics, digital supply chain, intelligent spend and business network among others.

Additionally, the SAP Chris O’Brien Award recognises organisations that have implemented SAP solutions to achieve sustainability goals, improve social impact and create shared value for stakeholders.

Fujitsu took home the SAP Chris O’Brien Award for its implementation of SAP Ariba, enabling the company to channel spend towards its First Nations suppliers, which has increased from $200,000 to over $4 million in the past few years.

A number of Australian partners also took home honours, including Sydney-based HCL Tech, Perth-based Ironfield, Brisbane-based DalRae Solutions and Melbourne-based Bourne Digital.

“The breadth and scale of this year’s award nominations is a testament to continued innovation among our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand,” said Damien Bueno, managing director, SAP ANZ.

“This year’s nominations demonstrate the critical role that technology has in helping our customers achieve their business goals and enable future growth by delivering meaningful business results, customer and employee experience and community impact."

“Thank you to those who reviewed the entries and congratulations to all of this year’s winners, we look forward to continuing to work together to drive continued growth in 2024.”

The winners of this year's Best Run Awards are:

SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise

One New Zealand

SAP Customer Experience

Device Technologies

SAP Intelligent Spend & Business Networks

Queensland Transport and Main Roads

SAP Human Experience Management

Graincorp

SAP Data & Analytics

Ballance Agri-Nutrients

SAP Digital Supply Chain

Fonterra with partners GoSCM and HCLTech

SAP Business Process Transformation

Fortescue Metals Group with partner Ironfield

SAP Next Gen Innovator

HomeMade with partner Bourne Digital

SAP Industry Disruptor

CITIC Pacific Mining with partner DalRae Solutions

Fast Growth