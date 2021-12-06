SAP honours DXC, Accenture, PwC for major customer wins

Software vendor SAP has recognised its channel partners across Australia and New Zealand that have been part of major customer wins over the past year.

Called the SAP Best Run Awards, the awards recognise both customers and partners that use SAP’s products to “turn insight into action, drive innovation and positively impact their people, customers and the world”.

PwC and Wipro were joint winners of the Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise award for its work with Sydney Water.

EPI-USE and Accenture were also joint winners, taking home Best Run SAP Human Resources & People Management for their work with utility company Veolia and supermarket chain Coles, respectively.

Accenture also won another award with Coles, Best Run SAP Network & Spend Management.

DXC Technology won two awards, the Best Run SAP CRM & Customer Experience award for its work with beverages company Lion and the Best Run SAP Digital Supply Chain award for a project with Rheem Manufacturing Company.

Other award winners include NSW Rural Fire Service, Evora IT Solutions, Accenture subsidiary ZAG, Disability Services Consulting and McGrathNicol.

“The calibre of nominations of the 2021 SAP Best Run Awards is testament to the innovation of our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand,” SAP ANZ president and managing director Damien Bueno said.

“What’s more, achieving this through another year impacted by the pandemic demonstrates the resilience and drive of our ecosystem. The scale, impact and breadth of innovation we have seen throughout this year’s categories – from every company that has been shortlisted – is exceptional.

“The award submissions demonstrate technology’s powerful impact on business results, customer and employee experience, and local communities. Thank you also to our judges who volunteered their time to review the entries. A big congratulations to all of this year’s winners from everyone at SAP, we look forward to working together in partnership to achieve more great outcomes in 2022.”