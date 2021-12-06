SAP honours DXC, Accenture, PwC for major customer wins

By on
SAP honours DXC, Accenture, PwC for major customer wins

Software vendor SAP has recognised its channel partners across Australia and New Zealand that have been part of major customer wins over the past year.

Called the SAP Best Run Awards, the awards recognise both customers and partners that use SAP’s products to “turn insight into action, drive innovation and positively impact their people, customers and the world”.

PwC and Wipro were joint winners of the Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise award for its work with Sydney Water.

EPI-USE and Accenture were also joint winners, taking home Best Run SAP Human Resources & People Management for their work with utility company Veolia and supermarket chain Coles, respectively.

Accenture also won another award with Coles, Best Run SAP Network & Spend Management.

DXC Technology won two awards, the Best Run SAP CRM & Customer Experience award for its work with beverages company Lion and the Best Run SAP Digital Supply Chain award for a project with Rheem Manufacturing Company.

Other award winners include NSW Rural Fire Service, Evora IT Solutions, Accenture subsidiary ZAG, Disability Services Consulting and McGrathNicol.

“The calibre of nominations of the 2021 SAP Best Run Awards is testament to the innovation of our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand,” SAP ANZ president and managing director Damien Bueno said.

“What’s more, achieving this through another year impacted by the pandemic demonstrates the resilience and drive of our ecosystem. The scale, impact and breadth of innovation we have seen throughout this year’s categories – from every company that has been shortlisted – is exceptional.

“The award submissions demonstrate technology’s powerful impact on business results, customer and employee experience, and local communities. Thank you also to our judges who volunteered their time to review the entries. A big congratulations to all of this year’s winners from everyone at SAP, we look forward to working together in partnership to achieve more great outcomes in 2022.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accenture dxc pwc sap software

Partner Content

Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m
TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering

TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering
IBM acquires Melbourne-based SXiQ

IBM acquires Melbourne-based SXiQ
Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering

Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?