SAP honours NZ partners

By on
Deloitte's winning team at SAP's Partner Excellence Awards.

Management consultants Deloitte picked up two prizes in 2023 SAP New Zealand Partner Excellence Awards, at the enterprise software vendor's Kick Off Meeting held in Auckland.

Deloitte was named SAP's New Zealand partner of the year, and was also awarded for innovation for its work on hardware chain store Mitre 10's loyalty app.

Accenture won the Cloud GTM Excellence category, for showcasing SAP best practices when it comes to supporting customers to grow in the cloud.

Delivery management company Lagom from Auckland picked up the Cloud Delivery Excellence and SAP consultancy Realtech got the Cloud Customer Engagement award. 

Working on providing customer lifetime value realisation for Christchurch City Council earnt DXC Practice for SAP the eponymous award. 

This was the first time the Partner Excellence Awards were held by SAP in New Zealand.

SAP New Zealand's managing director Adrian Griffin hosted the event, along with the company's chief partner officer for Australia and New Zealand, Mark Hettler.

Griffin lauded the SAP partners, saying the awards they recieved are a testament to the crucial role they play in supporting New Zealand businesses to grow and succeed.

 

