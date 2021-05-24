SAP launches accelerator for startups focused on ANZ resources industry

SAP has announced six startups, including two from Australia, that are taking places in its B2B accelerator program, managed by SAP.iO Foundry Singapore, which focuses on the energy and natural resources industries in Australia and New Zealand.

The startups work across predictive analytics, industrial assets management, workers’ safety and wellness.

The virtual program runs for 13 weeks and provides the startups with mentorships, access to SAP tech and APIs, and collaboration opportunities with SAP customers.

“SAP is committed to helping our customers transform and grow,” said SAP ANZ president and managing director Damien Bueno.

“Partnering with some of Asia’s most innovative startups who are pioneering advancements across the energy, natural and resources sectors enables us to do exactly that. This program will help our customers accelerate innovation by tapping into the expertise of cutting-edge startups from across the region, including two Aussie success stories: Streamwise and Movus.”

The six startups are:

Movus (Brisbane) – offers a sensor that monitors ambient conditions including vibration, noise and temperature, processes them using machine learning and provides updates on equipment health.

Streamwise D.I. (Melbourne) – delivers automation and insights that for mining companies to process real-timeinformation from settling ponds, tailing dams, water management and environmental monitoring processes.

Guardhat (USA) – helps companies to monitor and respond to worker safety and productivity challenges with wearable technology and a proprietary connected worker platform.

NavVis (Germany) – enables service providers and enterprises to capture and share the built environment as photorealistic digital twins, equipping users to make better operational decisions.

Hacarus (Japan) – provides highly accurate AI tools from small data sets to develop explainable solutions to be used in the medical and manufacturing fields, enabling humans to make better, faster and more reliable decisions based on AI-driven insights.

Timeshifter (USA) – tackles the underlying problem of circadian and sleep disruption by translating the latest in sleep and circadian neuroscience into an app for shift workers to optimize their sleep, alertness, health and quality of life.