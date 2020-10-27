SAP moves into new Sydney office

German software giant SAP has moved its Australia and New Zealand Headquarters to a new location in North Sydney.

The company’s new local home is in a Winten Property Group commercial office tower, 1 Denison in North Sydney.

The new facility has allowed the company to house all its brands in the same building, to reflect its “new strategic focus on a simplified and streamlined experience for its people and customers”, according to a company statement.

The lease is for 9,374 sqm across five floors.

“The new SAP ANZ headquarters supports our strategy of creating a simple and streamlined experience for our customers, by bringing together our brands in one office for the first time. This includes SAP Concur, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba, along with all our corporate teams and functions,” the company’s local MD Damien Bueno said.

The company said the 5 Green Star rated building will also help it meet “ambitious sustainability commitments”.

The company also recently said it would divert 5 percent of addressable procurement spend to social enterprises and 5 percent to diverse and indigenous businesses.

“The environmentally conscious design of 1 Denison also supports our ambitious sustainability and procurement aims, while providing a sleek and inspiring space for our people, partners and customers to come together, innovate, collaborate and enjoy the social side of work,” Bueno said.

“The events of this year will permanently change how offices operate, but we have long supported an anytime, anywhere flexible working policy. Our office design reflects this, with significant areas dedicated to co-working, co-innovation and collaboration, for our people to use whatever their working preferences.”

The announcement follows the release of global financial results from SAP which showed the company had a long road to recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.