SAP names first regional head of sustainability

SAP has named its first regional head of sustainability in the Asia Pacific region, naming Susanna Hasenoehrl as senior vice president and head of sustainability for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The German software giant said Hasenoehrl would drive sales, sustainability outcomes and support strategic customer engagements from her base in Singapore.

SAP’s sustainability-specific offerings include corporate sustainability performance management and reporting, carbon accounting, waste management for circular economy processes, and responsible and inclusive supply chain management.

The company said its global reach and partner network provided “unique leverage to help make a positive impact at scale".

Before joining SAP, Hasenoehrl held a leadership position at agricultural and environmental chemicals company Yara International and served in an advisory capacity to the leadership team at agritech company Grobrix.

“SAP is helping to build a zero-emissions future, create the foundation for circular economy driving toward zero waste, and enable zero inequality through our growing portfolio of sustainability solutions,” Paul Marriott SAP APJ president said in a statement.

“With Asia accounting for more than 70 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, it’s critical we focus on helping customers, partners, and governments in the region urgently develop and implement strategies and solutions to address climate challenge. This new role reinforces our ongoing commitment to strengthen our sustainability offering for customers and partners across APJ.”

Hasenoehrl said Asia was at a turning point when it comes to sustainability. “Climate change is already having a dramatic impact on Asian nations, exacerbating natural disasters and disrupting agricultural patterns. I’m thrilled to be joining SAP, because it has incredible potential to drive fundamental, systemic change when it comes to sustainability,” she said.



“Businesses are beginning to understand the enormous responsibility they have to eliminate carbon emissions from their supply chains, operations, products, and services. It’s a great time to join SAP on this journey, supporting and co-innovating with our APJ customers as we improve environmental and social performance. I am excited about the road ahead and the joint opportunity to empower Asia’s sustainable future.”