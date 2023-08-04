SAP names new ANZ channel leader

Enterprise software vendor SAP has announced its new chief partner officer for Australia and New Zealand, Ashley McGibbon.

McGibbon takes over from Mark Hettler, who will retire after spending 17 years at SAP.

Prior to the channel chief role, McGibbons has held executive positions at SAP, most recently as the company's general manager of growth markets.

She has also worked at analyst firm Gartner and IBM.

Managing director of SAP ANZ Damien Bueno said the enterprise vendor's partners are often the people and teams that stand inside of its customers, ensuring the success of its approach and helps its customers realise value through their cloud journeys.

"They are critical for our customers’ success and our cloud future," Bueno said.

"With Ashley’s renowned enthusiasm and results-driven approach, we will reimagine our expanding ecosystem relationships, as we progress our cloud strategy in Australia and New Zealand to deliver the needs of our customers," he added.

Separately, SAP appointed Sofiane Ainine to the role of executive general manager of growth market for ANZ.

Ainine has been with SAP since 2014, holding the role of head of mid-market for ANZ, and prior to that worked at Oracle in Ireland.

Bueno said Ainine will focus on helping mid-size organisations across ANZ realise their business ambitions through technology, working closely together with the reseller community.