SAP names new regional boss

German software giant SAP has promoted Paul Marriott to lead the company in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Promoted from the role of regional head of operations, his remit will cover Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, the Indian subcontinent and South East Asia and will report to the company’s global customer success exec Scott Russell.

“SAP has a heritage of over 30 years in Asia, helping over 46,000 enterprises big and small to be successful,” Russell said.

“I am confident that Paul’s tenure with customers in APJ as well as his relentless focus on delivering customer value and outcomes will help enterprises accelerate their next phase of digitization.”

Marriott has worked for SAP for the last 13 years and was most recently the region’s head of operations.

“The economic growth in Asia Pacific did not come without consequences. The region is also the largest carbon dioxide polluter in the world, with an estimated 17 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emitted annually. We aim to onboard the top organizations through 2021 to our Climate 21 initiative in APJ – ‘21 in 21’, to help reduce their carbon footprint,” Marriott said.

“We will continue to embrace cultural, gender and generational diversity. SAP will provide an environment for female leaders to succeed, nurture young talent, and promote a culture of lifelong learning to build the workforce of tomorrow in Asia now.”

The company said that in APJ, cloud revenue increased 18 percent with Japan, South Korea and Singapore highlighted. Cloud and software revenue was flat but Australia and India had “robust performance” in software licenses revenue.

“Asia’s next decade of growth will be driven by sustainable cloud growth, anchored by our purpose, people and partnerships, we aim to bring development, growth and prosperity to Asia Pacific,” Marriott said.