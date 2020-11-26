SAP partner Acclimation deploys S/4HANA cloud to glass manufacturer Viridian

Australian glass manufacturer and supplier Viridian Glass has tapped managed services provider Acclimation to deploy SAP S/4HANA public cloud.

The deployment came after Viridian was sold to private equity group Crescent Capital Partners, where the company sought a technological solution to manage its upstream glass manufacturer and downstream window manufacturers across Australia and New Zealand.

Viridian also wanted to replace its legacy ERP system, which was highly configured and customised, to a more cost-effective and user-friendly replacement that could integrate with the company’s Lisec manufacturing solutions.

The company turned to Acclimation to deploy S/4HANA and implement a cloud-based and contemporary solution, while also operating under a short transitional service agreement.

“The successful completion of the Viridian project marks Acclimation’s 10th implementation using SAP’s Activate Methodology for cloud ERP,” Acclimation managing director Rod Taubman said.

“Acclimation’s experience was key in delivering this project across two near-simultaneous instances in the tight timeframes required by Crescent Capitol, which was a key success metric.”

Through S/4HANA, Viridian used discovery assessment, roadmap viewer and portal and implementation portal to align the solution’s capabilities with its business needs and third-party systems, localising platforms for its ANZ businesses.

S/4HANA public cloud also provided a pre-configured, out-the-box solution with predefined content and architecture built into the new ERP. SAP Cloud Platform Integration seamlessly connected SAP with Viridian’s existing manufacturing systems, maintaining business continuity while providing automated warnings and forecasting.

Crescent Capital partner Neville Buch said, “Having acquired Viridian, Crescent Capital had limited time and budget to accomplish a split into three separate businesses with their own systems. SAP S/4HANA Cloud MTE, together with Acclimation's rapid deployment approach, proved to be the right choices and we’re delighted with the outcome.”

“With Acclimation and SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, Viridian can now operate more consistently across different functions, departments and regions with new levels of efficiency and transparency.”