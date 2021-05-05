SAP partner Acclimation wins cloud migration contract with Powerlink

SAP partner Acclimation won a cloud migration contract for Queensland electricity transmission network provider Powerlink

It will manage the migration of the company’s systems from on-premise SAP ECC6 on Oracle to Business Suite on HANA hosted in Microsoft Azure.

Powerlink said that it is undertaking the migration in response to the changes in the national electricity market with the growth in renewable energy which meant a need to adapt. The upgrade to a cloud-hosted solution is the first step in a broader modernisation program and transition to S/4 HANA.

Powerlink chief financial officer Darryl Rowell said this migration provided the foundations for a more flexible environment for the future.

“The Business Suite on HANA migration was the first step in a wider business transformation journey. With the completion of this migration, Powerlink has taken a big first step on the journey to be better positioned to run projects, drive procurement, and implement greater efficiencies for field delivery teams,” Rowell said.

After a discovery process, Powerlink went to tender for a partner to manage the migration and awarded Acclimation the program of work.

The support for the migration was delivered remotely by Acclimation during COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The company’s collaborated over eight months to efficiently deliver the migration on schedule without major delays from pandemic impacts.

“Our teams worked very closely together to ensure the solution was sustainable in the longer term,” said Powerlink business IT general manager Business IT Mark Pozdena

“We were even able to navigate the obstacles presented by COVID-19 including delivering the migration and a smooth Go-Live while operating remotely from locations across Australia.”

Acclimation northern region director Peter Cummins said that the migration to Business Suite on HANA has already helped Powerlink deliver improved efficiencies while also creating a foundation for its broader modernisation program aimed at adding value for customers.