SAP shop Think180 sold to KPMG

Global management consultants KPMG has acquired Adelaide-headquartered SAP partner, work and project specialist firm Think180 for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will add Think180’s team of more than 30 people to KPMG’s existing SAP team, expanding its capabilities in work execution, asset management, regulatory compliance, analytics, managed services and migrations and integrations.

Founded in 2007, Think180 works with energy, mining, and construction clients across Australia, deploying SAP technology and improving investment in asset management for large organisations.

Its clients include Powerlink Queensland, Bridgestone BMobile, Australian electricity transmission businesses and more.

In 2019, Think180 was listed as part of the Software Licensing and Services Panel in the Digital Transformation Agency's Commercial Off The Shelf category.

Think180 co-founders John Schultz and Stephen Silver will join KPMG as Partners, with their co-founder Peter Butler joining as a principal director.

Moving with them are their teams from Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

These staff will become part of KPMG’s existing SAP technology team, headed by partner Pauline Doherty.

“The acquisition of Think180 reflects KPMG’s commitment to providing industry leading SAP services to meet the needs of the Australian market,” Doherty said.

"By combining KPMG’s capabilities alongsideThink180’s, we are creating one of the leading SAP Intelligent and Enterprise Asset Management specialist teams in Australia," KPMG Australia chief executive Andrew Yates said.

“This acquisition underlines the firm’s commitment to technology transformation capability and merging expert capabilities with a ‘whole of business’ mindset to support our clients.”

“Having built a long history delivering SAP solutions that transform business processes, realise more from existing SAP investments, and utilise the latest technologies – joining KPMG represents a unique opportunity for us to ‘level up’ and expand our reach and impact,” Think180 chief executive officer John Schultz said.

This acquisition comes a year after KPMG acquired Brisbane-headquartered software solutions provider Rubicon Red for an undisclosed sum in March 2022.