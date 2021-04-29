SAP to launch secure cloud service in Australia

By on
SAP has announced plans to launch a secure cloud service for critical operations of government and regulated industries across Australia and New Zealand.

Called SAP Critical Data Cloud, it is a fully managed service that aims to protect the core business applications of governments and highly regulated industries including financial services, healthcare and utilities.

Customers get full functionality of SAP’s multi-tenanted cloud applications through the platform, with support for the Australian Government’s Official: Sensitive and Protected information.

Critical Data Cloud is set to go live in the second half of 2021, initially available for human resources (SAP SuccessFactors) and SAP’s full suite of finance, analytics and machine learning applications (SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP S/4HANA).

SAP called the managed service a “significant investment” on improving whole-of-economy cybersecurity. Critical Data Cloud also enables customers to extend functionality within the same certified framework and supports integration to other systems like public cloud and bespoke applications.

“The legislative environment and cyber considerations in both Australia and New Zealand require organisations of different sizes to think hard about moving to cloud,” SAP ANZ president and managing director Damien Bueno said.

“In support of those pursuing a cloud agenda, SAP is providing a service that puts all its software and service assets in an environment that exhibits the cloud and security characteristics needed to meet the legislative and security requirements of government.

“As a global enterprise provider and supporter to some of the world’s largest organisations, we’ve looked at how to drive efficiencies and provide customers with the capacity to deliver the sovereignty, security and confidence they need from a trusted platform. This follows the launch of RISE with SAP, providing customers with everything they need to transform their organisation in a way that works best for them.”

