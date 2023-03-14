SAP to sell Qualtrics for US$12.5 billion to investor consortium

SAP is selling its majority stake in data analytics company Qualtrics International to investment firms for a total value of US$12.5 billion, marking one of the biggest private equity IT buyouts of 2023.

The move comes four years after SAP acquired Qualtrics for US$8 billion, then spun it out of SAP two years later to raise US$1.5 billion in an IPO, with SAP still retaining a majority stake.

SAP will sell its 423 million shares of Qualtrics in an all-cash deal to a consortium of investment firms led by Silver Lake and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for approximately US$18.15 per share.

“Since we acquired Qualtrics in 2019 the company has more than tripled its revenue while delivering profitability,” SAP chief executive Christian Klein said.

“Silver Lake has both the operational expertise and the track record with software companies to help Qualtrics extend its leadership in the XM category it pioneered.”

SAP said its stake will be acquired for approximately US$7.7 billion with the entire transaction corresponding to a Qualitrics value of US$12.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year and has been approved by the Qualtrics board as well as the SAP executive and supervisory boards.

SAP layoffs

In January, SAP announced it will be laying off up to 3,000 employees, or about 2.5 per cent of its global workforce.

Klein said the 3,000 layoffs are part of a “targeted restructuring in select areas” of the company as well as “to focus more on its core business and profitability.”

“While we know these changes are necessary, it is never easy to make decisions that affect our colleagues in this way,” Klein said.

The company provided few details about where the layoffs would occur, either geographically or throughout the company.

SAP said the savings from the cuts would be modest in 2023 and provide a savings run rate of between US$325 million and US$380 million in 2024.

SAP to remain ‘close’ Qualtrics partner

In 2019, SAP acquired Qualtrics for US$8 billion.

It spun out Qualtrics in 2021 with an IPO that boosted the Qualtrics market cap to over US$21 billion.

The number of companies and brands using Qualtrics software has risen from 10,000 at the time of SAP’s purchase to over 18,000 today.

Despite the sale of Qualtrics, SAP said it will remain a close partner.

“SAP intends to remain a close go-to-market and technology partner, servicing joint customers and continuing to contribute to Qualtrics’ success,” said Klein.

SAP recently reported total 2022 revenue of US$33.56 billion, up 11 per cent from US$30.26 billion in 2021.

Profit for the entire year was US$1.86 billion, down 68 percent from US$5.84 billion one year earlier.

