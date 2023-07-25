SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs

Enterprise software vendor SAP has announced the general availability of its sovereign cloud capabilities in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), creating up to 70 new full-time specialist roles.

According to SAP, its sovereign cloud capabilities meet the requirements of government and highly regulated industries, providing managed services and cloud solutions to customers within the sovereign borders of Australia.

The new service will also be able to store and process PROTECTED-level workloads, ensuring both business and personal data are not transferred outside Australia without explicit customer consent.

The capabilities are currently available for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions as well as Business Technology Platform.

“With increased focus on supply chains, skills, and business innovation many of our customers are choosing to digitise their operations to manage the pace of change by leveraging advanced cloud applications and platforms,” SAP ANZ president and managing director Damien Bueno said.

“Those in highly regulated sectors and organisations seeking supply chain assurance have historically found it a challenge to fully leverage cloud advancements due to heightened regulatory, data sovereignty, and cybersecurity requirements.”

The first organisations to access the capabilities will include state and federal government and highly regulated industry customers, as it can help them to ensure compliance and mitigate risk.

IBM Consulting has helped Toll Group to become one of the first ANZ customers to use SAP’s new sovereign cloud capabilities.

“Our long-standing partnership with SAP has helped many companies, including those in highly regulated industries like Toll Group securely modernise their cloud environments," IBM Australia’s business transformation partner and SAP service area lead Amanda Williamson said.

“IBM Consulting looks forward to bringing our expertise to help more ANZ clients benefit from SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities in Australia, respond to today’s challenges where regulations are changing rapidly and cyberthreats are evolving at unprecedented levels.”

“With a growing focus on cybersecurity resilience within our own business and among some of our largest Government and Defence clients, we knew we needed a solution that would provide heightened cybersecurity capabilities," Toll Group president of government and defence Perry Singh said.

“SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities were a clear choice for us as an extension of Toll Group’s existing SAP S/4HANA environment and one that mirrored the environment of our largest government clients,” Singh added.

SAP’s sovereign cloud capabilities are currently available in North America (delivered via SAP NS2) and now in Australia, with more markets being announced soon.