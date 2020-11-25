SAS, Microsoft launch SAS Cloud on Azure in Australia

By on
SAS, Microsoft launch SAS Cloud on Azure in Australia

Data and analytics vendor SAS has launched SAS Cloud on Azure in Australia.

Australia is SAS’s second Azure tenant globally and the first outside of the US, as ANZ is one of most successful markets for SAS Cloud.

In June 2020, SAS entered an “extensive technology and go-to-market strategic partnership” with Microsoft to make Azure its preferred cloud provider for the SAS Cloud.

As part of the partnership, customers will migrate their SAS analytical products and industry solutions to Azure, building on integrations with Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Power Platform.

“Together, Analytics and AI from SAS with the power of Microsoft Azure will underpin the new operating system for Digital Transformation,” SAS region vice president for ANZ Lynette Clunies-Ross said.

“It represents a tangible local investment in the global strategic partnership when coupled with the establishment of our SAS Cloud Centre of Excellence in Sydney to serve Australia and the Asia Pacific region”.

“Our joint local commitment brings confidence to our current and future customers and partners that they have access to the analytics technology and solutions they need for their digital transformation journey”.

Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi said, “Australian organisations are increasingly aware of the power of data, analytics and AI to support their people, to deliver exceptional customer experiences and to ensure businesses thrive and succeed.”

“Our partnership with SAS and the establishment of the SAS Cloud on Azure streamlines access to this capability for local organisations and we are delighted to partner on this initiative.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
azure cloud microsoft sas

Partner Content

TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Black Friday Mega Special: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off
Black Friday Mega Special: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Technology-based career advice from Australia's Channel Chiefs

Technology-based career advice from Australia's Channel Chiefs
All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership

All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership
Finance for SME: How to use data when managing finance

Finance for SME: How to use data when managing finance
Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win

Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?