SAS, Microsoft launch SAS Cloud on Azure in Australia

Data and analytics vendor SAS has launched SAS Cloud on Azure in Australia.

Australia is SAS’s second Azure tenant globally and the first outside of the US, as ANZ is one of most successful markets for SAS Cloud.

In June 2020, SAS entered an “extensive technology and go-to-market strategic partnership” with Microsoft to make Azure its preferred cloud provider for the SAS Cloud.

As part of the partnership, customers will migrate their SAS analytical products and industry solutions to Azure, building on integrations with Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Power Platform.

“Together, Analytics and AI from SAS with the power of Microsoft Azure will underpin the new operating system for Digital Transformation,” SAS region vice president for ANZ Lynette Clunies-Ross said.

“It represents a tangible local investment in the global strategic partnership when coupled with the establishment of our SAS Cloud Centre of Excellence in Sydney to serve Australia and the Asia Pacific region”.

“Our joint local commitment brings confidence to our current and future customers and partners that they have access to the analytics technology and solutions they need for their digital transformation journey”.

Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi said, “Australian organisations are increasingly aware of the power of data, analytics and AI to support their people, to deliver exceptional customer experiences and to ensure businesses thrive and succeed.”

“Our partnership with SAS and the establishment of the SAS Cloud on Azure streamlines access to this capability for local organisations and we are delighted to partner on this initiative.”