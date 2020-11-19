SAS names new ANZ boss

Software vendor SAS has appointed Lynette Clunies-Ross to lead the company in Australia and New Zealand.

The artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics specialist tapped Clunies-Ross to lead local operations following the departure of David Bowie in March.

The company’s new local boss is no stranger to ANZ after serving as SAS’s head of operations from 2012 to 2017. She rejoined the company in 2019 in an AP leadership role based in Singapore.

Clunies-Ross has also had executive operations roles at Oracle and Citrix in the region from her base in Singapore.

The company’s regional boss Andy Zook said Clunies-Ross had proven herself as a “transformation leader and a consistent results-driven achiever”.

“She brings a wealth of experience in the creation and delivery of analytically-driven decision making that will underpin the next wave of Digital Transformation,” he said in a statement.

In the same statement, Clunies-Ross said the company’s focus would be on supporting organisations with their cloud-based digital transformations and continuing to bolster its Academic Outreach Program.

The program connects corporates with academia and learning resources to help democratise and educate executives on AI and analytics technology, according to Clunies-Ross who serves as a part time advisor to Macquarie University and Melbourne Business School.

“As the lifeblood of businesses, it’s important in-house teams are deepening their knowledge of innovative analytics software and services, so they can work with their IT partners to fully maximise their data,” Clunies-Ross said.