SAS names new ANZ boss

By on
SAS names new ANZ boss
Lynette Clunies-Ross (SAS)

Software vendor SAS has appointed Lynette Clunies-Ross to lead the company in Australia and New Zealand.

The artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics specialist tapped Clunies-Ross to lead local operations following the departure of David Bowie in March.

The company’s new local boss is no stranger to ANZ after serving as SAS’s head of operations from 2012 to 2017. She rejoined the company in 2019 in an AP leadership role based in Singapore.

Clunies-Ross has also had executive operations roles at Oracle and Citrix in the region from her base in Singapore.

The company’s regional boss Andy Zook said Clunies-Ross had proven herself as a “transformation leader and a consistent results-driven achiever”.

“She brings a wealth of experience in the creation and delivery of analytically-driven decision making that will underpin the next wave of Digital Transformation,” he said in a statement.

In the same statement, Clunies-Ross said the company’s focus would be on supporting organisations with their cloud-based digital transformations and continuing to bolster its Academic Outreach Program.

The program connects corporates with academia and learning resources to help democratise and educate executives on AI and analytics technology, according to Clunies-Ross who serves as a part time advisor to Macquarie University and Melbourne Business School.

“As the lifeblood of businesses, it’s important in-house teams are deepening their knowledge of innovative analytics software and services, so they can work with their IT partners to fully maximise their data,” Clunies-Ross said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
citrix cloud lynette cluniesross oracle saas sas software software as a service

Partner Content

Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

IBM shutters Melbourne data centre

IBM shutters Melbourne data centre
Brisbane MSP delivers COVID screening app to UnitingCare Queensland

Brisbane MSP delivers COVID screening app to UnitingCare Queensland
Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win

Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win
Govt seeking feedback on $22m 5G initiative

Govt seeking feedback on $22m 5G initiative
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?