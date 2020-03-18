SAS signs Catapult BI as a partner

After many years of servicing SAS for clients, Catapult BI has officially joined its ranks as a channel partner.

The official partnership allows Catapult BI to augment its managed services with a focus on government, healthcare and financial services.

Catapult BI principal account executive, Kerrin Andrews told CRN the service provider had been providing SAS service for clients for a number of years.

“Dr Jon Gray came on board as CEO last year and we looked at the strategy for the business going forward,” she said. “That’s why we decided to officially partner with SAS.”

Since launching in 2004, Catapult BI’s analytics consultancy has grown from 12 people to 55 people.

The company said partnering with SAS will further enhance the data governance, managed services and support offered to businesses as they transform into a data-driven organisation.

Catapult BI officially signed up with SAS towards the end of December 2019, Andrews said, since then it has “signed on three new clients between January and February” this year.

According to Andrews, the integrator was seeing a demand in the need for data analytics products provided by vendors like SAS.

“During these times we are seeing organisations needing data analytics to track employees who are in quarantine, working from home or ill,” she said.

“We are also seeing industries like health needing data analytics tools.

“Our staff service clients remotely and those who attend client sites only do so once or twice a month.

“Should we not have enough staff we can utilise our parent company. But we are not opposed to hiring more staff, we just need to be careful they are the right fit for us and our clients. We don’t want to take on too much too quickly.”

Andrews said the partnership would not impact the company's other vendor partners.

SAS Australia and New Zealand director of alliances and channel, Dermot McCutcheon said the two firms had significant customers in common across both the public and private sectors.

“[We] are well aware of their excellent reputation and leadership in data management and analytics,” he said.