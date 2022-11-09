Sauce Consulting partners with Transport for NSW to roll out Salesforce-based OneRoad traffic system

CRM specialist consulting firm Sauce Consulting has worked with Transport for NSW to deliver OneRoad, a new Salesforce-based back-end system facilitating a single view of the state’s traffic movements.

OneRoad is a cloud-based solution providing a central hub for publishing information to Live Traffic NSW. It enables real-time information on traffic conditions, incidents, and major events across state and local council roads along with third–party navigation systems, making critical information available for all NSW motorists on an intuitive interface.

Users from 22 local government areas (LGAs) within NSW are able to enter and share live traffic information on incidents, and major events across all their local council roads.

The first 22 local councils included are Ballina, Bellingen, Bega, Byron, Central Darling, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Gwydir, Inverell, Kempsey, Kyogle, Lake Macquarie, Lismore, Maitland, MidCoast, Moree Plains, Nambucca Valley, Port Macquarie Hastings, Richmond Valley and Tamworth.

The 106 remaining councils will launch in stages throughout 2023, with regional councils who have been impacted most by bushfires and floods being prioritised.

Sauce co-founder and director Martine Campagna spoke to CRN about the project, highlighting they have been doing work with Transport for NSW on many different engagements since their inception in 2019, and have a long-standing relationship.

“We do quite a fair bit of work with Transport and worked really well collaboratively with their team but this project was slightly more technical. One of the reasons we were chosen is for technical depth and understanding of the Salesforce platform,” Campagna said.

“It’s a very unique use case for the Salesforce platform because Salesforce is known as a CRM, to do with sales or service, but this one is very different use case,” Campagna said.

“It was purely built to manage incidents on the road, and allowing the councils to also collaborate with transport and report some incidents within their LGs”.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said, “This marks a new era in traffic data, with regional motorists now armed with the latest information so they can make informed decisions in real time”.

“During emergencies like floods or bushfires, Live Traffic NSW will be the go-to for motorists to help them make informed decisions and travel safely. The new technology improves the reach and detail of information on Live Traffic NSW, which means we can provide more reliable data to more drivers”.

By 2024, Transport for NSW aims to have live traffic reported across every council in the state on OneRoad.

Campagna told CRN the project team from Sauce consistent of 6 people, with two main leads being Salesforce solution architect Masaoud Moonim and senior functional lead Andy Kirkwood.

“From the transport side, there were business analysts and project manager. We came in with architects, technical leads, senior developer to basically do the work on the Salesforce platform. There were also partners and staff for the Google Maps development as well, which we worked with. We did basically all the Salesforce work,” Campagna said.

She also said that Sauce would provide 24/7 support for the application as they own a business in Pune, India which allows for constant up time.

Initially announcing their partnership on LinkedIn, Sauce shared that “OneRoad is breaking new ground in the field of Geospatial Case Management. Utilising Lightning Web Components (LWC) we were able to combine Mapping and Case Management for a superior user experience”.

Founded in 2019, Sauce is a Salesforce implementation partner, providing advisory services implementation, as well as managed services engagement to customers.

The company has a strong presence in the public sector and expertise in Salesforce and were ranked 25 in CRN’s Fast50 2021. Campagna said Sauce has doubled revenue each year since inception.

“It's going to make a really big difference to citizens of New South Wales and it was just a privilege to be part of this project,” Campagna said.